Racine County school bus, minivan collision; 10 kids, 1 adult hurt

Ten children and an adult were hurt after a collision between a school bus and a minivan in the Town of Dover on Thursday afternoon, July 18.

Racine County officials say the wreck happened around 12:15 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of County Highway N (Sunnyside Drive) and Church Road. Racine County Sheriff's Officer deputies controlled traffic through the area and worked to ensure scene safety during the incident.

Multiple Kansasville fire units responded to the scene and quickly assessed for injuries and the number of persons needing care.

A news release says the school bus had 46 children and 5 adults on board – they were headed to a summer camp roller-skating event. There was an adult and three kids inside the minivan. Nobody in the minivan was hurt.

Of the 51 people on the school bus, ten children and one adult were taken to hospitals for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

All remaining children that were not injured were taken from the scene by another bus that had arrived at the scene. Some children were picked up from the scene by their parents.

The Racine County Sheriff's Office is investigating the cause of the crash.