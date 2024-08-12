Racine County sales tax proposal, residents split on issue

Residents in Racine County are weighing in on a proposed sales tax.

Racine County is one of just three counties in the state without a sales tax.

Some county leaders say the sales tax is needed. If passed, it could cost residents about $126 per year, but the community is split on the issue.

"We’re saying no. We’ve had enough, no more taxes." said Racine County resident Michael Schrader.

Residents sounded off about Racine County’s proposed 0.5% percent sales tax, both for and against it at the Board of Supervisors meeting on Monday, Aug. 12.

"This sales tax is necessary and unavoidable. Without it, Racine County will slip back decades," said Racine County resident Cary Madrigal.

"It makes me shiver that this is even a question. That we don’t use this tool that 69 other counties, our peers, you been using for over 20 years," said Racine County Executive Thomas Roanhouse.

Roanhouse says if passed, it could generate $20 million for the county each year. Money, he says, will support critical emergency services and could provide significant property tax relief.

"We been working with two arms behind our back, and now we get a chance to have two arms swinging like everybody else," Roanhouse added.

The tax would apply to items like clothing and computers. Goods like prescriptions and medical equipment would be exempt.

Sales tax exemptions

Board President Thomas Kramer says they’re also expecting to profit from visitors.

"You can hear the interstate in the background all those people driving through… and they stop at one of the travel centers out here..Well that’s where we are going to generate some money," said Kramer.

But not everyone is convinced.

"I don’t think this is the time to do it," said Racine County resident John Gorton.

The board is not expected to vote on the proposal until November. If approved, the sales tax would go into effect by April 2025.