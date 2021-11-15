Racine County OWI, driver arrested for 6th offense

A 59-year-old Milwaukee resident was arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Waukesha Post on Sunday, Nov. 14 for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 6th offense.

A Wisconsin State Trooper conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that had been reported for erratic driving on I-94 SB from CTH K in Racine. The Trooper observed signs of impairment from the driver of the vehicle and standardized field sobriety tests were conducted. The Trooper determined the driver was under the influence of intoxicants and subsequently arrested Cannon for Operating while Intoxicated, 6th Offense.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

An evidentiary blood draw was obtained, and the subject was turned over to the Racine County Jail without incident. The subject has been charged with OWI 6th offense.