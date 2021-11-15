Expand / Collapse search

Racine County OWI, driver arrested for 6th offense

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 6:58AM
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. - A 59-year-old Milwaukee resident was arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Waukesha Post on Sunday, Nov. 14 for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 6th offense.

A Wisconsin State Trooper conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that had been reported for erratic driving on I-94 SB from CTH K in Racine. The Trooper observed signs of impairment from the driver of the vehicle and standardized field sobriety tests were conducted. The Trooper determined the driver was under the influence of intoxicants and subsequently arrested Cannon for Operating while Intoxicated, 6th Offense. 

An evidentiary blood draw was obtained, and the subject was turned over to the Racine County Jail without incident. The subject has been charged with OWI 6th offense. 

