Racine County death, man's girlfriend arrested for hit-and-run

A man was found severely injured on the side of the road in the Village of Rochester, in Racine County, and later died from those injuries, and his girlfriend has been arrested in connection to his death.

According to the Racine County Sheriff's Office, on Thursday, March 21, just after 2 a.m. sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the area of County Highway J, just east of State Highway 36 in the Village of Rochester for a report of a man down on the side of the road.

Deputies found the man with significant injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle. He was identified as 33-year-old Joshua J. Billings. Deputies on scene, along with rescue personnel, attempted life-saving measures, but he later died after being taken to the hospital.

Several hours later, investigators made contact with Billings’ girlfriend, 36-year-old Sarah M. Mcauliffe at her home.

Mcauliffe said that Billings jumped from the vehicle while she was driving but that she did not notify law enforcement and instead returned home.

She admitted that she was driving while intoxicated during the incident.

This investigation is ongoing and an autopsy and toxicology are pending on Billings.

Mcauliffe was taken into custody and charges were forwarded to the Racine County District Attorney’s Office for hit-and-run resulting in death and carrying a concealed weapon.

If you have any additional information on this case, please contact Investigator Reinhold at 262-636-3274.