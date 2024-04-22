Racine County man arrested for possession of child porn

article

A 78-year-old Franksville man has been arrested and faces several counts of possession of child pornography following an investigation by the Racine County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Racine County Sheriff's Office, during an ongoing investigation, the sheriff’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) unit identified 78-year-old Thomas Firmani of Franksville, as a person of interest in possessing child sexual abuse material (CSAM), commonly referred to as child pornography.

On Friday, April 12, members of the sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Bureau, along with members of the sheriff’s ICAC unit, conducted a search warrant at Firmani’s home.

At the time, Firmani denied downloading or possessing any type of child pornography. At the conclusion of the search warrant, investigators seized numerous electronic devices from Firmani’s home and his person.

Forensic examinations were performed on Firmani’s electronic devices and uncovered numerous images and videos of child pornography.

On Monday, April 22, investigators took Firmani into custody and took him to the Racine County Jail where he is being held on a $500,000 bond.

While being interviewed by investigators, Firmani admitted to downloading, viewing, and possessing child pornography.

Firmani faces 10 counts of possession of child pornography.