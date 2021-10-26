Expand / Collapse search

Racine County I-41/94 semi crash, minor injuries after tire failure

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

RACINE COUNTY, Wis. - Two people were treated at the scene for minor injuries after a crash involving a semi that flipped over on I-41/94 near Seven Mile Road in the Village of Raymond in Racine County Tuesday, Oct. 26. 

Sheriff's officials said it's believed there was a mechanical failure with a tire on the semi-tractor trailer and the driver lost control, striking a semi-tanker and two other vehicles before hitting the median wall and flipping onto its side.

Arriving deputies found the semi on its side and an SUV with severe damage up against the median wall. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The crash caused lane closures for four hours, along with a full closure of I-41 southbound for approximately two hours while towing companies uprighted the semi and removed it from the scene.

Major Harris' Madison funeral Oct. 30
article

Major Harris' Madison funeral Oct. 30

Funeral services have been scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 30 for 3-year-old Major Harris.

48th and Fairmount shooting, woman injured: police
article

48th and Fairmount shooting, woman injured: police

A woman was shot near 48th and Fairmount in Milwaukee. Police said a suspect fired shots after she drove off in her vehicle.