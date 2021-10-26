Racine County I-41/94 semi crash, minor injuries after tire failure

article

Two people were treated at the scene for minor injuries after a crash involving a semi that flipped over on I-41/94 near Seven Mile Road in the Village of Raymond in Racine County Tuesday, Oct. 26.

Sheriff's officials said it's believed there was a mechanical failure with a tire on the semi-tractor trailer and the driver lost control, striking a semi-tanker and two other vehicles before hitting the median wall and flipping onto its side.

Arriving deputies found the semi on its side and an SUV with severe damage up against the median wall.

The crash caused lane closures for four hours, along with a full closure of I-41 southbound for approximately two hours while towing companies uprighted the semi and removed it from the scene.