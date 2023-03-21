Racine County hit-and-run, We Energies flagger hurt

article

A We Energies flagger had to be flown to the hospital after being struck by a hit-and-run driver Tuesday, March 21.

It happened shortly before noon.

Sheriff's officials said the striking driver was headed south on Honey Lake Road approaching Spring Prairie Road in the Town of Burlington.

After hitting the flagger, the driver backed up and fled northbound on Honey Lake Road.

The flagger suffered significant injuries.

The sheriff asked for the public's help identifying the striking vehicle and driver. That vehicle was described by witnesses as a white Chevy four-door diesel with black rims and tinted windows. The vehicle is possibly a late 2000s model. The vehicle appeared to be leaking fluid as it drove away. Broken parts from the vehicle were found on scene consistent with black molding.

Witnesses did not report any decals or stickers that would assist in identifying the offending vehicle.

We Energies statement

"We encourage anyone with information about the driver or this incident to contact the Racine County Sheriff’s Office right away. The injured flagger is a contractor working on behalf of We Energies. Our thoughts are with her and her family. This avoidable incident is a stark reminder to slow down around construction crews."

If you have any information, please contact the Racine County Sheriff’s Office at 262-886-2300 immediately and reference Complaint #23-15343.