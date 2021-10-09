Racine County hit-and-run driver located, arrested

Racine County deputies were called to the Village of Yorkville for a report of a hit-and-run crash with a pedestrian injured. The crash happened near 200th Avenue and County Line Road around 6:30 p.m.

Deputies arrived on the scene and found a pedestrian near the shoulder of the roadway being cared for by a passing motorist. The pedestrian, a 36-year-old woman from Kenosha County, suffered serious injuries.

She was transported via Flight for Life from Froedtert Hospital in Pleasant Prairie to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa. Her injuries are considered non-life-threatening at this time.

Deputies located car parts that were left at the scene from the offending vehicle and were subsequently able to identify that the offending vehicle was a silver Ford Escape SUV. While checking the area they located a silver Ford Escape that had passenger-side damage which was parked at a residence in the Town of Dover.

Deputies responded to this residence and spoke to Josh T. Hanson, 34 years old of Racine County who admitted to hitting the pedestrian. Hanson was arrested without incident. He is held at the Racine County Jail on the following charges:

Hit and run accident-causing great bodily harm failing to render aid, Felony.

Failure to report an accident.

Driving too fast for conditions.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android