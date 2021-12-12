Racine County: Fiery crash injures 2

The Racine County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a single-car crash on I-41 near the town of Raymond shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, they found the vehicle completely engulfed in flames.

The 30-year-old male operator from Milwaukee stated that he swerved to avoid being hit by another vehicle and struck the wall. The vehicle then lost control and crossed all 4 lanes of the interstate and struck the median wall where it came to rest and started on fire.

The male operator and his 37-year-old passenger from Sun Prairie both sustained non-life threatening injuries and were transported to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, as there were no signs of impairment with the operator. The interstate had a partial shut down of 3 lanes for approximately one and a half hours.

