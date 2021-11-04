Racine drug bust: Mother, son arrested, sheriff says

article

A mother and son were arrested Thursday, Nov. 4 after a search found roughly six pounds of marijuana and other items, the Racine County Sheriff's Office said.

Around 8:40 a.m., the Racine County Metro Drug Unit and Racine County Sheriff K-9 Unit served the search warrant near 16th and Roosevelt in Racine.

In addition to the marijuana, authorities found 2.8 grams of psilocybin, a handgun with three loaded magazines and more than $25,000 in cash – along with digital scales, packaging materials and drug paraphernalia.

Items recovered during Racine drug search

The sheriff's office identified the mother and son as Danielle Kruger, 36, and Jaiden Kruger, 19. The following charges have been recommended for the two:

Jaiden Kruger: THC possession with intent to deliver; delivery of THC (3 counts); keeping a drug house for sales/manufacturing; possession of drug paraphernalia; within 1,000 feet of a school

Danielle Kruger: THC possession with intent to deliver while armed; keeping a drug house for sales/manufacturing; possession of drug paraphernalia; second-degree recklessly endangering safety; repeat drug offender; within 1,000 feet of a school

Danielle Kruger was previously convicted of cocaine possession with intent to deliver, according to the sheriff's office.

The Racine County Human Services Department was contacted; there was a child, believed to be 2 years old, at the residence during the search.

