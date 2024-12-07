Expand / Collapse search

Racine County crash, truck hit vehicle parked in road: officials

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  December 7, 2024 4:58pm CST
Racine County
Crash on Schoen Road in the town of Dover (Courtesy: KFRD)

The Brief

    • Racine County deputies are investigating a crash that happened Friday.
    • The fire department said a truck hit an unoccupied vehicle that was parked, at least partially, in the roadway.
    • The truck driver declined medical attention, according to the fire department.

RACINE COUNTY, Wis. - Racine County deputies are investigating a crash that happened Friday in the town of Dover.

According to the Kansasville Fire and Rescue Department, a truck hit an unoccupied vehicle that was parked – at least partially – in the roadway around 5:30 p.m. It happened on Schoen Road south of Durand Avenue.

The truck was upright, but off the road and entangled in tree branches, with "major front-end damage" when first responders arrived. The driver had gotten out before help arrived and declined medical attention.

Officials said the vehicle that the truck hit was found roughly 75 feet away. 

article

The Source

  • Information in this report is from the Kansasville Fire and Rescue Department.