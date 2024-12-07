Racine County crash, truck hit vehicle parked in road: officials

article

Racine County deputies are investigating a crash that happened Friday in the town of Dover.

According to the Kansasville Fire and Rescue Department, a truck hit an unoccupied vehicle that was parked – at least partially – in the roadway around 5:30 p.m. It happened on Schoen Road south of Durand Avenue.

The truck was upright, but off the road and entangled in tree branches, with "major front-end damage" when first responders arrived. The driver had gotten out before help arrived and declined medical attention.

Officials said the vehicle that the truck hit was found roughly 75 feet away.

