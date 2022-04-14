Racine County crash: Semi, car collide on I-94 near Highway K

article

The State Patrol responded to a crash that involved a semi tractor trailer and a Hyundai Elantra on I-94 northbound south of Highway K in Racine County Thursday morning, April 14.

According to officials, the driver of the Elantra lost control and the semi attempted to avoid the collision. The semi then crashed into the median wall blocking three northbound lanes of traffic.

The Elantra ended up under the semi-trailer. There are unknown injuries to the driver of the Elantra.

The crash is under investigation.