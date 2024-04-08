Racine County 2-vehicle crash; driver extricated, 2 taken to hospital

article

Two people were taken to the hospital on Monday morning, April 8 following a crash in Racine County.

The Kansasville Fire & Rescue Department was dispatched to a two-vehicle traffic accident near CTH A (Plank Road) and Britton Road in the Town of Dover around 6:30 a.m.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found one vehicle with extensive front-end damage in the intersection and another vehicle with moderate driver's side damage was found in the ditch, 30 feet north of the paved roadway, with the driver trapped inside.

Town of Dover crash, CTH A and Britton Road

Both vehicles had airbag deployment.

Both drivers were assessed and stabilized on scene, then transported to a Mount Pleasant hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.

The Racine County Sheriff's Office is investigating the cause of the crash.