Racine County crash; Apple Watch calls 911, alerts emergency crews

An Apple Watch automatically called 911 after the watch's owner was involved in a severe crash in the Town of Dover early Thursday, Aug. 31.

The wreck happened around 4 a.m. Thursday. When the 911 call came in, Apple provided a location of County Highway N (Downy Drive) and County Highway A (Plank Road) in the Town of Dover. Racine County sheriff's deputies and Kansasville Fire & Rescue Department responded. Union Grove - Yorkville Fire Department was requested to respond to the scene to assist with Landing Zone operations.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they located a vehicle approximately 50 yards off the roadway in a farm field. The vehicle was upside down and severely damaged.

Town of Dover crash in field (Credit: Kansasville Fire and Rescue)

The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle was identified as a 31-year-old Waterford woman. She was unconscious and was flown by Flight For Life to Froedtert Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The accident is being investigated by the Racine County Major Crash Assistance Team.