Racine County child sex assault, man charged

A 43-year-old man from Wind Lake is charged with repeated sexual assault of a child, among other charges.

Prosecutors accuse Carlos Rosas-Diaz of assaulting a girl in the town of Norway on multiple occasions between January 2017 and December 2021.

According to a criminal complaint, the victim – who is now 12 years old – told investigators that Rosas-Diaz had touched her inappropriately multiple times, most recently on Dec. 2. The victim also said Rosas-Diaz made her touch him inappropriately on multiple occasions.

The victim told investigators, the complaint states, that she tried to tell Rosas-Diaz to stop, but he told her he would "break something" if she refused. She also said Rosas-Diaz would ask her to look out the window "in case anyone was coming."

The complaint states the victim reported feeling "scared" and "disgusted" during each instance of assault.

Upon arrest, investigators say the defendant identified himself as Juan Rosas-Diaz. An FBI database fingerprint comparison revealed Rosas-Diaz was previously booked as Leon Dias-Flores and was convicted of crimes in Colorado. He had a current extraditable warrant for burglary in Colorado. Investigators reported that Rosas-Diaz's true name remains under investigation.

Rosas-Diaz is charged with four total counts related to the assaults. Cash bond was set at $50,000 after he made an initial court appearance on Dec. 7. He is due back in court on Dec. 16 for a preliminary hearing.