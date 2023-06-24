Racine County Breakfast on the Farm takes over Swan's Pumpkin Farm

article

Animals, live music, and unlimited breakfast took over Swan's Pumpkin Farm for Racine County's eighth annual Breakfast on the Farm Saturday morning, June 24.

"Different farms are chosen every year," said Ken Swan, the farm's owner and operator. We’re honored, very honored, to have been chosen to do the 2023 breakfast here at our farm."

Swan said the farm evolved from a hay wagon to its recent 69-acre footprint. People enjoyed their breakfast with education on the side

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"We want them, first of all, to have a wonderful family experience, and besides having breakfast," said Swan. "They’re gonna learn some things about agriculture."

The breakfast educates attendees on the agriculture industry in Racine County.

Racine County Breakfast on the Farm at Swan's Pumpkin Farm

"We always want a certain percentage of folks to want to be motivated to continue on farming," Swan said. "Without farmers, we wouldn’t have put on our table."

Many families travel every year for this tradition.

"Just to get out, man we been locked up for two years," said Maureen and Jessica Lay. "It is fun to get out, man, it really is."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Swan is happy all their efforts to prepare the farm paid off for the big event. Two hundred volunteers cooked more than 7,000 pounds of eggs and sausage.

"We’ve been hard at work for this for the last several weeks," said Swan.

Breakfast on the Farm on WakeUp