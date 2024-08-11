Fire destroys Racine County barn

article

A fire destroyed a Racine County barn on Saturday, Aug. 10.

According to the Racine County Sheriff's Office, at about 2:15 p.m., deputies responded to a barn fire near Schneider Lane (County Highway FF) and Academy Road on the southwest side of Rochester.

Deputies on scene confirmed the barn on the property was fully engulfed in flames.

Everyone was evacuated and unharmed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.