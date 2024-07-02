article

An investigation is underway following a three-vehicle crash in Racine County on Monday, July 1.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 75 (Beaumont Avenue) and Highway A (Plank Road) in the Town of Dover.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found one cargo/delivery van lying on its drivers side in the eastbound Lane of Plank Road, east of the northbound traffic lanes of Highway 75. A Chevy Silverado with moderate damage was found in the westbound lane of traffic. The third vehicle, a Ford Escape, was off the paved roadway, just north of the intersection.

Racine County 3-vehicle crash; Highway 75 and Highway A

Each vehicle was occupied only by the driver at the time of the crash. All three of the drivers were assessed for injuries. Each driver declined medical transport from the scene. No extrication was necessary.

Racine County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating the cause of the crash and provided traffic control throughout the area during the crash investigation, cleanup and debris/vehicle removal.