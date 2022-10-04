Racine convicted murderer arrested again, gun charge

article

A Racine man convicted of murder in Illinois was arrested again on a gun charge, appearing in Racine County court Tuesday, Oct. 4 after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Marvelo Wilson, 22, faces one count of possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent of a felony.

Police in Chicago say Wilson was 15 when he shot a 27-year-old man in the leg during a robbery in July 2016, taking the victim's vehicle.

Six months later, in January 2017, court records show Wilson, then 16, was convicted of murder in Illinois.

In March 2022, prosecutors say Wilson had a gun in a home on Maple Street in Racine.

Police responded to the home on March 31 for the execution of a search warrant and to make contact with Wilson's mother "so they could safely take her son into custody for multiple felony gun charges," a criminal complaint says. A 17-year-old girl opened the door and then immediately began running up the stairs.

Police heard "commotion" inside the home that made them believe people were attempting to hide or run away.

There were nine people in the home, and all "were immediately hostile due to the fact that police were present." A 16-year-old jumped from a second-story window and was chased by police.

A search of the home revealed a 9mm handgun on the floor of a bedroom. Multiple people were in that room, prosecutors say, including Wilson.

Investigators viewed Facebook photos showing Wilson in Florida in December 2021 with the same handgun recovered from the Racine home.

Wilson was in court Tuesday, Oct. 4 after the $50,000 warrant was issued in June. Cash bond was set at $20,000.

