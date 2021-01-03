Racine Co. Sheriff squad car struck while responding to crash

While Racine County Sheriff's deputies responded to a crash involving a car and a semi on southbound I-41 near Highway 20 Saturday, Jan. 2, a passing vehicle spun out and struck the squad car, a release said.

Deputies say the squad was blocking traffic with its emergency lights activated at the time of the crash. The deputy was uninjured as they were outside the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The 27-year-old driver from Racine was not injured. Speed was said to be a factor in the crash.

Deputies also responded to an injury accident in the same area. Another vehicle spun out and struck the median. Two people were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. Due to the accidents and icy conditions, the southbound lanes of the intestate were shut down for approximately three hours.

While the interstate was shut down, another vehicle, driven by a 37-year-old man from South Carolina, attempted to drive around the deputies blocking traffic. He was arrested for OWI.