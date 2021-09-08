Expand / Collapse search

Racine city employees: COVID vaccine, negative test required

Racine city employees: COVID vaccine, negative test required

RACINE, Wis. - The Racine Common Council has voted to approve a policy that would require city employees to show proof of vaccination or a weekly negative COVID-19 test. 

City employees have until Monday, Sept. 13 to show proof of vaccination. If they are not vaccinated – or do not wish to disclose their vaccination status – then employees must submit a negative COVID-19 test every week. 

Employees who refuse to comply with the new policy will be suspended without pay. After 30 days of refusal, the employee will be fired. 

"We do have to have a safe workplace for our employees," said Paul Vornholt, City Administrator. "So we do think it’s reasonable to put in a workplace rule that says we need to know that you’re negative to work alongside people who have become vaccinated." 

The Racine Common Council is also voting on allocating funds to prevent evictions. The Common Council voted to approve putting $450,000 toward eviction prevention. That money comes from the American Rescue Plan Act funding. 

The new COVID-19 policy for Racine city employees was recommended by the mayor. 

