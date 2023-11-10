Racine school, city bus crash; police release new video

Racine police released video Friday showing multiple new angles of a school bus colliding with a city bus in September.

It happened at the intersection of Goold and Shoop. The crash sent people on the city bus flying out of their seats, while no kids were on the school bus at the time.

Police said the driver, a 61-year-old man, and a driver assistant, a 26-year-old woman, were on the school bus. There were six passengers and the driver, a 41-year-old woman, on the city bus. Of the nine people involved, police said six were hurt – including two who had to be extricated. Police said it was the drivers of the two buses suffered the worst injuries, and Flight for Life was called.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Neighbors said drivers blow the stop sign at the intersection because of a tree they say obstructs their view. Ring doorbell camera video shows the school bus was going south on Shoop, and the driver went straight through the intersection despite the stop sign, colliding with the city bus that was going east on Goold.

That tree was noticeably trimmed the next morning.