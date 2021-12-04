Child porn possession: Racine man charged with 20 counts

article

Daniel Myers, 41, of Racine, is charged with 20 counts of possession of child pornography.

A criminal complaint states that police were alerted that Myers allegedly contacted a 10-year-old girl over the internet. He is accused of sending sexually explicit messages to the girl, including a picture of himself, and said "it wouldn't be wrong if nobody finds out."

Through the course of an investigation, police found Myers' cell phone had "hundreds" of images containing child pornography and a tablet with more than 1,000 child pornography videos.

The complaint states Myers admitted that the items on the phone and tablet were his.

Myers made an initial court appearance on Nov. 23. A judge initially set cash bond at $25,000, which was later amended to $100,000 following Myers' preliminary hearing on Dec. 1. He is due back in court on Dec. 15.

