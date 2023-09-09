Racine child neglect; man charged, 5 kids rescued from basement

article

A Racine man is charged in connection to a child neglect and abuse case after five kids were rescued from a basement in July.

Prosecutors say 32-year-old Laquan Russell is believed to be the father of two of those kids. Their mother, 34-year-old Dashja Turner, was charged in August.

On July 31, police joined CPS for a welfare check at the 11th and Metron home after the landlord reported five children were in the basement.

According to a criminal complaint, police found the five kids in the unfinished basement with no food, no bathroom, exposed wooden stairs and one light with a pull cord. Windows had been painted over.

Prosecutors said four of the kids were found on a twin-size mattress, and Turner and a fifth child were found in an adjoining room. The complaint described the children as "frail, lethargic, and unkempt." Social workers took custody of the children, and they were taken to Children's Wisconsin.

Home near 11th and Metron, Racine

Prosecutors said the children were severely malnourished. Turner denied neglecting the children, per the complaint. She claimed they "eat the basics," listing various foods, but police said none of those items were found at the home when the children were detained. She also said medical conditions related to the children being malnourished were "genetic."

At least one child had signs of physical abuse, the complaint states, and another told investigators they "got a whopping with a belt" from a man who stayed in the basement with Turner.

A criminal complaint states Russell had been in a relationship with Turner, and two of the children are "believed to be fathered by" him. While Turner said Russell did not live with them in the basement, one of the children told police he did.

Police spoke to the older children, two of whom said Russell would physically abuse them – and hit them with a belt or a cord on occasion. They also described physical abuse committed by Turner. She denied any physical abuse, the complaint states, saying the injuries were caused by kids fighting.

Home near 11th and Metron, Racine

The complaint said Turner also told investigators the kids were homeschooled. She said they used the upstairs bathroom, and she bathed them using soapy water from a bucket.

After a warrant was issued for his arrest, Russell made his initial court appearance Friday, Sept. 8 and had cash bond set at $500,000. He's charged with two counts of child neglect and three counts of child abuse.

Turner, charged with five counts of child neglect, made her initial appearance in court on Aug. 10 and had cash bond set at $1 million.