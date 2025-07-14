Racine child neglect, animals mistreatment; Steven Burdo sentenced

article

The Brief Steven Burdo was sentenced on Monday in connection with chronic child neglect and animal mistreatment charges. Burdo pleaded no contest in May to four of 40 counts against him.



A Racine County judge sentenced Steven Burdo on Monday, July 14, in connection with a case of chronic child neglect and mistreatment of animals.

Burdo sentenced

What we know:

Burdo pleaded no contest in May to four of 40 counts against him – including chronic neglect of a child and felony mistreatment of animals/cause death.

For each of the child neglect charges, Burdo was sentenced to two years of prison plus three years of extended supervision. For each of the two animal mistreatment counts, the judge sentenced Burdo to two years in prison plus four years of extended supervision.

Case details

The backstory:

According to the criminal complaint, on July 19, the Racine County Human Services Department (HSD) received a report concerning the condition of a home on Lorraine Avenue in which three children resided. When officials arrived at the home, defendant Sandra Lemke, charged with Burdo, told the HSD worker she had "let the home go," the complaint says.

Initially, the complaint says Lemke would not let police officers or the HSD worker into the home claiming that "the family dog was vicious and would bite." But she eventually allowed them into the residence.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The complaint says officials noticed "the immediate smell of urine and feces was pungent and almost suffocating. There had not been any electricity or water in the home for some time, creating a warm, damp, and sickly environment. As the worker climbed through the layers of soiled and stiff clothing, rotten food, garbage, and disheveled furniture to further enter the home, the smell became more acrid."

Lemke told the HSD worker everyone in the house "slept in the living room on the couch and chairs. The couch was covered in cigarettes, ash, moldy food, bugs and grime," the complaint says. Two deceased dogs were also discovered in a bedroom. A humane officer was dispatched to the home.

The complaint notes there were "at least 15 live cats and kittens that were discovered and removed from the home and one live dog." All the animals were taken to the Wisconsin Humane Society and treated for various ailments.

According to the criminal complaint, the "overall condition of the home was completely unsanitary, neglectful, and vile. The home was condemned by the Racine Health Department, and deemed unfit for human habitation."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The Racine County Human Services Department received a total of nine reports between September 2014 and July 2023 for "dirty and unsanitary conditions" at the Racine home, the complaint says.

Related article

Wisconsin Circuit Court Access shows Lemke was sentenced in May to 14 months in prison plus another three years of extended supervision.