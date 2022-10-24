Racine child enticement case; authorities arrest Waukesha man

article

Members of the Racine County Criminal Investigations Bureau, in partnership with the Federal Bureau of Investigation Milwaukee Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, arrested Kyle Kurka, a 33-year-old Waukesha man, for attempting to meet with a child for sex, a news release says.

Officials said in a news release that Kurka had been in contact with the child for several weeks, grooming the child by offering gifts and drugs.

Kurka was taken into custody and interviewed. Officials say he subsequently admitted he had traveled from Waukesha County to perform sex acts on the child.

The following charges were forwarded to the Racine County District Attorney’s Office for consideration:

Child Enticement

Sexual Intercourse with a Child 16 or older (Attempted)

Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling issued this statement on this case:

"The Sheriff’s Office is proud to partner with the FBI to capture this sickening pedophile who was attempting to victimize a child. Although these investigations can be challenging and labor intensive, we stand ready to protect the innocence of children."

The Racine County Sheriff's Office encourages parents monitor their children’s social media and other online activities. Parents should converse with their children about internet safety and how to ask an adult for help. Parents can visit missingkids.org/netsmartz/resources.