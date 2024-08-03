Racine Cardboard Boat Race sets sail on the Root River

It's not unusual to see boats on the Root River in Racine, but how about boats made of cardboard?

Head to the Harbor Lite Yacht Club on Saturday, Aug. 3 to watch the Racine Cardboard Boat Race.

The teams are supplied with the cardboard, but otherwise need to bring any and all supplies to make that cardboard seaworthy.

Doors open at 8 a.m., with the races beginning at 2 p.m. Food will be available starting at 11:30 a.m.

