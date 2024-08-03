Racine Cardboard Boat Race sets sail on the Root River
RACINE, Wis. - It's not unusual to see boats on the Root River in Racine, but how about boats made of cardboard?
Head to the Harbor Lite Yacht Club on Saturday, Aug. 3 to watch the Racine Cardboard Boat Race.
The teams are supplied with the cardboard, but otherwise need to bring any and all supplies to make that cardboard seaworthy.
Doors open at 8 a.m., with the races beginning at 2 p.m. Food will be available starting at 11:30 a.m.
For more information, click here.
