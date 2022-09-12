Racine business swamped by rain; Fosters ReStore begins cleanup

Three months worth of rain fell in just one day. Now, Racine homes and businesses, like Fosters ReStore, are trying to dry out.

"Here we are. We are completely flooded," said Dave Fricke.

Fricke recorded his flood-filled footsteps after rain water soaked his Racine thrift shop on Sunday, Sept. 11.

"And look at Lake Foster; Foster River," Fricke stated.

By Monday afternoon, the flooding at Fosters ReStore on 20th and Lathrop subsided.

"We worked for about four hours last night," Fricke said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The damage is done.

"We did lose quite a bit of furniture which was our main thing. Anything that was touching the floor soaked up the water. It’s pretty much gone, but we know the community will come together," Fricke said.

Dave Fricke

Fans and dehumidifiers are on full blast. Fricke said the rainfall came through the building's roof. The flooding was more than an inch deep in some spots.

"It was unbelievable the amount of rain we had," Fricke said.

FOX6 Weather Experts say Racine got nearly ten inches of rainfall – around three times the monthly average – in just one day.

"I was thinking about not having to mow my lawn for a while," Fricke said, "We could really use some rain. I think I spoke to soon on that one."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The store, which helps foster children, lost a lot. But Fricke has kept his humor and faith in the future.

"We’ve overcome a fire, we’ve overcome theft, and now we’re going to overcome a flood. It’s going to happen. We’re going to stay," Fricke said.

Fosters ReStore hopes to reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 13.