Racine buildings reopen to public June 2

The City of Racine announced on Friday, May 28 that city buildings will reopen to the public starting Wednesday, June 2.

A news release says city departments have implemented safety measures that will help minimize the risk of COVID-19 infections in order to protect both the public and employees.

Dottie-Kay Bowersox, Public Health Administrator for the City of Racine, issued the following statement in a news release:

"With a majority of City employees vaccinated and an increasing number of City residents getting vaccinated, we are confident we can re-open City buildings. Safety measures have been implemented to minimize the risk of exposure to COVID-19 in each department."

Safety measures the public should expect to see when entering city buildings include:

All community members will be required to wear facial masks upon entrance into any city building. Departments will place signage on all entrances, in both English and Spanish, that state, "Upon entry, a face mask is required."

Community members who enter or engage in services within city buildings shall be responsive and compliant with city departments’ risk-mitigation plans. Those plans may vary based on department or building. Failure to comply with those plans may result in community members being asked to leave.

Public drinking fountains will be disconnected or only utilized for filling bottles.

City employees will also be required to wear masks when inside city buildings, and city contractors and vendors are required to follow the same policies as city employees.