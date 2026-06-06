Racine boy killed, family holds fundraiser for funeral expenses

The Brief Joriel Ramirez, a 1-year-old Racine boy, died from severe head injuries. Family members held a fundraiser for the toddler's funeral arrangements Saturday. Prosecutors charged the boyfriend of the boy's mother with reckless homicide.



Support for the family of Joriel Ramirez, a 1-year-old Racine boy who died from severe head injuries last month, poured in on Saturday.

Funeral fundraiser

What they're saying:

Family members held a fundraiser in South Milwaukee on Saturday afternoon, hoping to raise money for the toddler's funeral arrangements.

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"It's overwhelming, not that I didn't expect people to come, but it feels really good. Seeing that people support and love my son. I wish he could've saw it," said Jorge Angel Ramirez, Joriel's father.

Joriel Ramirez (photo provided by family)

Boy dead, man charged

The backstory:

The boy was brought to a local hospital, then flown to Children's Wisconsin with significant head trauma, on May 18. Despite life-saving efforts, he died on May 27 – just a few months shy of his 2nd birthday.

Investigators determined the 1-year-old's injuries – which included not only head trauma, but internal lacerations and bruising – were "consistent with child physical abuse," according to court filings.

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The Racine County District Attorney's Office charged 28-year-old Jordan Keith with first-degree reckless homicide. A criminal complaint said Keith was dating the boy's mother and lived with them.

Court records show Keith is being held in jail on $100,000 cash bond, and he's due back in court for a preliminary hearing on June 10.

Dig deeper:

Through interviews and a review of surveillance footage from the boy's day care and outside the home, the complaint said investigators determined the 1-year-old was "acting normally with no indications of injury" when he was left in Keith's care for approximately 20 minutes. When the boy's mother returned, he was unresponsive.

Police interviewed Keith. Court filings said he initially claimed he was not home alone with the boy that day, but later admitted he was when confronted about the surveillance video. He denied hurting the boy, and said he was asleep when he woke up to the boy screaming.

This is a developing story. Check back, and tune in to FOX6 News at 9 on FOX LOCAL, for more.