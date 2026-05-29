The Brief Racine police said a 1-year-old boy died from significant head trauma. Police arrested a 28-year-old man for first-degree reckless homicide. Family said the man arrested is the boyfriend of the boy's mother.



The Racine Police Department arrested a man in connection with the death of a 1-year-old boy. Now, we're hearing from the boy's family as they try to process the loss.

The backstory:

The boy was brought to a local hospital, then flown to Children's Wisconsin with significant head trauma, on May 18. Despite life-saving efforts, he died on May 27.

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Racine police arrested a 28-year-old man, who they identified as Jordan Keith, for first-degree reckless homicide. The Racine County District Attorney's Office expects to file a case as soon as Monday.

Racine Police Department

"He was just a child"

What they're saying:

Family identified the boy as Joriel Ramirez and said he was just a few months away from his 2nd birthday. They also said Keith is the boyfriend of the boy's mother.

"I'm heartbroken. My brother is shattered. Joriel was his only motivation, and they took that from him," said Jennifer Ramirez, the boy's aunt. "Just a nightmare, you know, just something that's not real."

Joriel Ramirez (photo provided by family)

The family said they started noticing some signs shortly after Keith and the boy's mother started to date.

"There wasn't any red flag. She was a good mother," Ramirez said. "We didn't have any worry about him being under your care, but after they got to know that it just wasn't feeling right."

"They should also hold the mother accountable because she let this happen. She was supposed to protect her children," said Silvia Arechiga, the boy's grandmother.

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Now, they're focused on the feelings their grandson brought them – remembering a life taken too soon.

"He was just a child that didn't have to have his life end this way. I just ask that justice is served for him," Arechiga said.

What you can do:

The family has also planned a fundraiser to help cover funeral expenses. It will take place at 1345 S. 47th St. in West Milwaukee from 12-4 p.m. on Saturday, June 6.

Police investigation

What you can do:

Anyone with additional information about the boy's death is asked to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330 or use the P3 app.

Editor's note: FOX6 News translated some quotes from Spanish to English.

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