Racine child homicide, 22-month-old killed; 28-year-old arrested

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The Brief A 22-month-old child died from severe head injuries, stemming from a child abuse incident in Racine. Police say the incident happened back on May 18, and the child later died from his injuries at the hospital on Wednesday, May 27. A 28-year-old Racine man was arrested for 1st-degree reckless homicide.



A 22-month-old Racine child was physically abused and later died from his injuries at Children's Wisconsin, and one person has been arrested.

Child death

What we know:

According to the Racine Police Department, on Monday, May 18, at about 8:47 p.m., dispatch was contacted by Children's Wisconsin regarding a report of child abuse that happened in the City of Racine.

The 22-month-old male child was brought to Ascension Hospital and then flown to Children's Wisconsin with significant head trauma.

Despite life-saving efforts, the child died from his injuries on Wednesday, May 27.

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Man arrested

What we know:

Following the investigation, a 28-year-old man was arrested on Thursday, May 28, for 1st-degree reckless homicide, although he has yet to be formally charged.

Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this incident. Any witnesses or citizens with information are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the P3 Tips app.