Racine apartment fire; 3 cats rescued, cause under investigation

article

Fire broke out at a Racine apartment building early Friday morning, Aug. 23. It happened around 12:20 a.m. near Northwestern Avenue and Maple Grove Avenue.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found fire blowing out of a lower bedroom window in the rear of the four-family apartment building.

Three cats were rescued and re-united with their owners.

In all, 23 firefighters responded to the scene and worked to mitigate the incident. The Racine Police Department assisted with traffic control and the investigation. The American Red Cross responded to the scene to assist displaced residents.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. However, no foul play is suspected.