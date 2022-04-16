Racine apartment fire: 1 injured

article

The Racine Fire Department responded to the area of Kearney Avenue and Maryland Avenue just after 8 p.m. Friday for a structure fire at a 4-unit apartment building.

Upon the arrival of Engine 5, the exterior of the building near the entrance was on fire. The fire extended from the exterior into the attic space as well. A fast attack by Engine 5 brought the fire under control in approximately 15 minutes. A resident discharged two fire extinguishers on the fire prior to Engine 5’s arrival. Other fire crews searched the building for occupants, checked for fire extension, and assisted in the investigation.

Three residents escaped from the building with one transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Properly functioning smoke alarms alerted the residents of the fire, waking one resident who was sleeping.

Twenty-three fire personnel responded to the scene on seven apparatus along with a Battalion Chief, Safety

Officer and 2 fire investigators. The Racine Police department provided traffic control and assistance with the fire investigation. There were no injuries to any fire personnel.

The fire is under investigation. Anyone with information about it is asked to contact the Racine Police at 262-886-2300.

The estimated damage is $90,000.