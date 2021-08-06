Racine apartment damage by fire, sparked by unattended cooking

Firefighters on Thursday, Aug. 5 responded to the scene of an apartment fire on Layard Avenue near Mt. Pleasant Street in Racine. The call came in around 6:15 p.m.

According to authorities, a resident was preparing a meal on the stove with cooking oil when she walked away, leaving the stove unattended, to answer the phone. While on the phone, she forgot she the stove was on, causing an apartment fire.

The sprinkler system deployed water onto the fire and put it out.

Upon arrival of the Racine Fire Department, the fire was extinguished but battled a considerable amount of water still deploying from the sprinkler system. Once contained, the building had sustained a considerable amount of water damage to the first and second floors – shutting down the kitchen, the building community center, and the elevator.

One person who is wheelchair-bound has been displaced until the elevator is repaired.

No injuries were reported.