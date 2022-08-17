Racine all-electric buses; city awarded $3.8M for 4 new buses

article

The City of Racine has been awarded $3,796,872 from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration (FTA) Low or No Emission Vehicle Program ("Low-No Program") to buy four additional all-electric buses.

After this acquisition, this will bring the total of all-electric battery powered buses in Racine’s transit fleet to 13.

A news release says Racine is one of only 150 awardees nationwide to receive funding from the program, and the only recipient in Wisconsin. This recently announced award will pay for the replacement of four 2011 diesel buses which have driven more than 450,000 miles.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

In previous years, the City received $6,190,906.00 from the Volkswagen Transit Capital Assistance Grant Program and $3,183,723 from the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Transit Authority (FTA) Low or No Emission Vehicle Program ("Low-No Program") for its current fleet of 9 EV buses, related charging infrastructure, and workforce development related to EV bus technology.