Racine fatal stabbing, woman charged said, 'I hope he dies:' complaint

article

Adela Gomez-Zuniga, 27, of Racine, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon for a fatal stabbing that happened on Saturday night, June 10.

Prosecutors say Gomez-Zuniga was found laying next to the victim on the sidewalk at 9th and Walnut, crying with blood on her shirt. She told officers, "I stabbed him."

While in the back of a squad, a criminal complaint says Gomez-Zuniga added, "I stabbed him because he tried to take my money. He tried to (expletive) kill me." Prosecutors say while at the jail, she was heard saying, "That (expletive). I hope he dies."

A butcher knife was found in the mud room. A "fixed blade knife" was found at the top of the landing at the back of the home.

Racine 9th and Walnut fatal stabbing

Neighbors said Gomez-Zuniga and the victim had been arguing before they saw the victim collapse outside the house.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

According to the complaint, Gomez-Zuniga said they were arguing because the victim started drinking after being sober for a year. She said she had also been drinking. She said the victim accused her of cheating and wouldn't let her into the house. She finally got into the house, and the argument continued regarding the cheating allegations and who pays the bills. She said they were pushing and punching each other, and at one point, she was pushed into the kitchen table. She said she grabbed a knife from the sink, and the victim told her she wasn't going to stab him and that she was "not going to do (expletive)." Gomez-Zuniga told police, "I didn't take my pills today," adding that, "I stabbed him in the chest."

Racine 9th and Walnut stabbing

The victim then ran out the back door, and Gomez-Zuniga said she followed him to get money back that he had retrieved from the basement before the stabbing, the complaint says. Gomez-Zuniga said she followed the victim as he screamed for help. At one point, she told police, "I can't believe (the victim) is dead. That was never my intention. I wanted him to get scared."

Gomez-Zuniga made her initial appearance in court Monday, June 12. Cash bond was set at $500,000.