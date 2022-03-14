Racially-charged threats in West Allis, 'go back to the north side'

A West Allis family has been the target of racially-charged threats. They installed security cameras near 87th and Mitchell after their tires were slashed and disturbing notes were left on their cars. The fifth incident in weeks happened Sunday, March 13.

The family says it's taken an emotional and financial toll, and they're asking whoever has left them with seven slashed tires, a broken window and threatening notes to stop.

"The last note said, ‘Next time, it will be your windshield,’" said Tanathie Addison.

The West Allis couple has dealt with the harassment for weeks.

"From pretty much the beginning of February to where we’re at, about five incidents," said Reginald Wilkerson.

The family moved to the area of 87th and Mitchell about a year ago. Now, their own child doesn't stay with them out of fear after they received several notes containing racist threats and vandalism to their car. On Sunday, it happened again.

"Another note saying, ‘Get out of the neighborhood,’ telling me, ‘Go back to the north side,'" said Wilkerson. "Pretty much threatened to put sand in my gas tank, stuff like that."

West Allis police are aware of the vandalism and threats and a police report was filed. While it's being investigated, the family isn't backing down.

"We’re pretty much the target right now, but we want to make sure if anyone else moves here that’s of our skin tone, Black, brown, whatever it is, that they shouldn’t have to go through this," said Wilkerson.

In the meantime, the two continue to experience sleepless nights. They have no idea who would do something so hateful.

"Somebody has an opinion on my skin tone, and they don’t feel like I should be here so they make me lose money even more just because they don’t like the fact that I’m Black," said Wilkerson.

The family hopes Sunday's incident was caught on their security cameras.

Police say the incidents are being thoroughly investigated.