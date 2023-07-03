Race to Cure Sarcoma Milwaukee 2023; running to raise awareness

Race to Cure Sarcoma Milwaukee 2023 is a 5k and 1-Mile run that is taking place on July 8 to raise money and awareness for Sarcoma.

Sarcoma is a type of Cancer that can occur in various locations in the body. The run takes place at Whitnall Park and starts at 8 a.m.

Adults can register for 35 dollars, kids can get in for $10, and children below the age of five can get in free.

One of the survivors of Sarcoma talked to FOX6 about the importance of Race to Cure Sarcoma Milwaukee 2023.

For more information on the race and what you can do to raise awareness go to p2p.onecause.com/milwaukee.