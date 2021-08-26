Quick, easy dinner recipe

Too many garden veggies and not enough recipes? The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp with an easy dinner you can make.

Ingredients:

1 pint heavy cream

1 stick or 8 tablespoons of butter

1 1/2 cups fresh grated Parmesan cheese

1/2 teaspoon fresh ground black pepper

3 to 4 cups steamed assorted veggies (broccoli, sliced carrots, zucchini, summer squash, etc)

16 ounces hot cooked pasta (rotini, bow tie, fettuccine, etc)

Fresh basil or chopped parsley for garnish

Directions:

Carefully heat the cream in a saucepan. Don’t boil it! Add the butter. When the butter is melted, Whisk in the cheese and black pepper. Whisk sauce until smooth. Add the pasta and veggies. Toss to coat. Serve with fresh basil or parsley on top.



