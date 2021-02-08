Push underway to help people trying to keep their homes amid pandemic

Some Milwaukee Common Council members are joining in the fight to help people keep their place to live during the pandemic.

Common Council President Cavalier Johnson and three other Common Council members joined up with two ministers from the group Souls to the Polls on Monday, Feb. 8.

They are calling on city leaders to vote to accept $17 million from the federal government for rent assistance. They say the pandemic has caused too many families to lose their place to live through eviction or foreclosures.

"We don't want people put out of their homes, put out on the street, we want folks to do the right thing and if you can't do it right away extend the moratorium so people won't be outside freezing in the cold," said Rev. Greg Lewis of Souls to the Polls.

The vote will be held on Tuesday. If approved, the money would be distributed through local housing organizations.