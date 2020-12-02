Pursuit ends in crash along Milwaukee River, 2 rescued, 1 sought

Two people were rescued with authorities searching for a third after a police pursuit ended in a crash along the bank of the Milwaukee River.

It happened Wednesday night, Dec. 2 near Water Street and Pittsburgh Avenue.

Fire officials said two people were rescued from an SUV that crashed and rolled onto the bank on the edge of the river. Divers were looking for a third person in the water, fire officials said, adding that if the SUV rolled once more, it would've ended up in the river.