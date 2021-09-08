Pursuit, crash near I-94 and 70th; 1 dead

One person is dead and two others are seriously injured after a crash near I-94 and 70th Street on Wednesday night, Sept. 8.

All three people were in a subject vehicle pursued by the Wisconsin State Patrol, according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office.

The crash, which happened around 7:20 p.m., closed eastbound I-94 at 70th Street.

FOX6 News at the scene located a damaged white van off the interstate near 70th and Kearney.

Milwaukee police are assisting the State Patrol and they are the lead agency in the investigation.

