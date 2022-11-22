Expand / Collapse search

Pumpkin bars recipe: Stephanie Barichello shares a fave dessert

By
Published 
Updated 4:27PM
Check out the recipe for Stephanie Barichello's pumpkin bars

MILWAUKEE - FOX6 Meteorologist is back with Real Milwaukee – ready to share one of her favorite dessert recipes for pumpkin bars!

Pumpkin Bars

4 eggs

1 15 oz. can of pumpkin puree

2 cups sugar

2 cups flour

1 tsp cinnamon

1 cup oil (I usually use olive oil)

2 tsp baking soda

½ tsp salt

Directions

  1. Beat eggs slightly with standing mixer or hand mixer.
  2. Add remaining ingredients and mix well.
  3. Grease and flour large cookie sheet or jelly roll pan.
  4. Bake at 325° for 20-25 minutes. Test with toothpick.
  5. Let cool before frosting

Cream Cheese Frosting

1 8oz pkg of softened cream cheese

1 stick of softened butter

1 tsp vanilla

1 ¾ cup powdered sugar

Directions

  1. Cream together until smooth. If it's too thick add 1 tsp - 1 tbsp. of milk until it's the consistency you like. I usually add a few tsp.