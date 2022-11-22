Pumpkin bars recipe: Stephanie Barichello shares a fave dessert
MILWAUKEE - FOX6 Meteorologist is back with Real Milwaukee – ready to share one of her favorite dessert recipes for pumpkin bars!
Pumpkin Bars
4 eggs
1 15 oz. can of pumpkin puree
2 cups sugar
2 cups flour
1 tsp cinnamon
1 cup oil (I usually use olive oil)
2 tsp baking soda
½ tsp salt
Directions
- Beat eggs slightly with standing mixer or hand mixer.
- Add remaining ingredients and mix well.
- Grease and flour large cookie sheet or jelly roll pan.
- Bake at 325° for 20-25 minutes. Test with toothpick.
- Let cool before frosting
Cream Cheese Frosting
1 8oz pkg of softened cream cheese
1 stick of softened butter
1 tsp vanilla
1 ¾ cup powdered sugar
Directions
- Cream together until smooth. If it's too thick add 1 tsp - 1 tbsp. of milk until it's the consistency you like. I usually add a few tsp.