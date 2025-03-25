Expand / Collapse search

PS Seasoning launches new steak collection

Published  March 25, 2025 11:26am CDT
Real Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - Elevate steak night. PS Seasoning recently launched a new steak line. Executive chef Jed Hanson shares tips for cooking the perfect steak. 

Black Tie seared T-bone steak

Ingredients

Directions

  1. Season your steak generously with Black Tie Steak Seasoning and let it rest at room temperature for 20 minutes.
  2. Preheat your skillet over medium heat until very hot.
  3. Add 1 TB olive oil to the pan and immediately place the steak in the pan.
  4. Sear for 3-4 minutes.
  5. Flip the steak and then add the garlic, rosemary, thyme and butter.
  6. Once the butter melts, begin to baste the steak with the melted herb butter from the pan.
  7. Baste for 1 minute then cook for one minute.
  8. Baste for another minute and then cook for another minute.
  9. Remove the steak from the pan and place it on a cutting board to rest for 10 minutes before slicing.
  10. Enjoy with a drizzle of butter from the pan.
