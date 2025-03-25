PS Seasoning launches new steak collection
MILWAUKEE - Elevate steak night. PS Seasoning recently launched a new steak line. Executive chef Jed Hanson shares tips for cooking the perfect steak.
Ingredients
- 32 oz – T-Bone Steak
- 4 TB – Black Tie Steak Seasoning
- 1 TB – Olive Oil
- 5 Clove – Garlic
- 1 Sprig – Rosemary
- 1 Sprig – Thyme
- 4 TB - Butter
Directions
- Season your steak generously with Black Tie Steak Seasoning and let it rest at room temperature for 20 minutes.
- Preheat your skillet over medium heat until very hot.
- Add 1 TB olive oil to the pan and immediately place the steak in the pan.
- Sear for 3-4 minutes.
- Flip the steak and then add the garlic, rosemary, thyme and butter.
- Once the butter melts, begin to baste the steak with the melted herb butter from the pan.
- Baste for 1 minute then cook for one minute.
- Baste for another minute and then cook for another minute.
- Remove the steak from the pan and place it on a cutting board to rest for 10 minutes before slicing.
- Enjoy with a drizzle of butter from the pan.