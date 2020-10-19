Providing food, diapers and necessities to the people of Walworth Co.

In Walworth County, an average of one in six children are living in poverty, but The Walworth County Food And Diaper Bank is doing everything they can to make sure families have what they need to survive. Brian is in Elkhorn learning how you can help during these tough times.

About Walworth County Food Pantry (website)

Walworth County Food Pantry Mission

Our Mission is to provide individuals and families nutritional supplemental food, diapers, feminine hygiene and supplies during a time of crisis, in a cheerful, welcoming, nonjudgmental environment without regard to age, race, creed, color, national origin, physical or developmental disability.

Our Vision

We envision a community where everyone has access to sufficient nutritious food.

Our Value Statement

We believe that access to nutritious food is a basic human right. We are committed to responding to the needs of our community through food distribution and support services.