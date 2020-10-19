Providing food, diapers and necessities to the people of Walworth Co.

Expand / Collapse search

WALWORTH COUNTY, Wis. - In Walworth County, an average of one in six children are living in poverty, but The Walworth County Food And Diaper Bank is doing everything they can to make sure families have what they need to survive. Brian is in Elkhorn learning how you can help during these tough times.

Our Mission is to provide individuals and families nutritional supplemental food, diapers, feminine hygiene and supplies during a time of crisis, in a cheerful, welcoming, nonjudgmental environment without regard to age, race, creed, color, national origin, physical or developmental disability.

Hunger can affect people from all walks of life

We envision a community where everyone has access to sufficient nutritious food.

COVID-19 has created an even greater need for local food banks to be a support for those in need

We believe that access to nutritious food is a basic human right. We are committed to responding to the needs of our community through food distribution and support services.