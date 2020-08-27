Protesters gather for 5th night in Kenosha, Gov. Evers calls for additional Nat'l Guardsmen

As protesters gather for a fifth straight day in Kenosha, Governor Tony Evers is touring the damage left behind.

"It is a serious time here in Kenosha," Gov. Evers said.

During a press conference, Evers and Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes revealed they've spoken to Jacob Blake's family.

"Jacob blake is still alive, fortunately, after being shot 7 times in the back," Lt. Gov. Barnes said.

Responding to reports that Blake is handcuffed to his hospital bed, a reporter asked, "Does that concern you?"

"Hell yes. I have no personal understanding of why that would be necessary," Gov. Evers said.

Blake was shot Sunday by police. That investigation is still underway. Homicide charges were filed on Thursday against 17-year old Kyle Rittenhouse for a separate shooting.

"An outside agitator, someone who came in from Illinois with a long rifle," Lt. Gov. Barnes said.

Rittenhouse is accused of killing two protesters Tuesday, with most of the incident also caught on cellphone video. Meanwhile, additional service members from the National Guard are being called in from Alabama, Michigan and Arizona — all with special crowd control training.

"We're here to preserve public safety and the ability of individuals to exercise their first amendment rights," Major General Paul Knapp said.

This comes as more armed militia groups are expected to arrive in Kenosha Thursday night.

"I would like to disinvite those people running around with long guns for no apparent reason to stay home," Evers said.