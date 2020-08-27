Expand / Collapse search

Protesters gather for 5th night in Kenosha, Gov. Evers calls for additional Nat'l Guardsmen

By
Published 
Officer-involved shooting of Jacob Blake
FOX 6 Now Milwaukee

Kenosha protests continue for 5th consecutive night

Protests in response to the officer-involved shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha continues Thursday. The same day, Gov. Evers visited the city and an Illinois teen was charged with fatally shooting two protesters and injuring a third.

KENOSHA, Wis. - As protesters gather for a fifth straight day in Kenosha, Governor Tony Evers is touring the damage left behind.

"It is a serious time here in Kenosha," Gov. Evers said.

During a press conference, Evers and Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes revealed they've spoken to Jacob Blake's family.

"Jacob blake is still alive, fortunately, after being shot 7 times in the back," Lt. Gov. Barnes said.

Responding to reports that Blake is handcuffed to his hospital bed, a reporter asked, "Does that concern you?"

"Hell yes. I have no personal understanding of why that would be necessary," Gov. Evers said.

Blake was shot Sunday by police. That investigation is still underway. Homicide charges were filed on Thursday against 17-year old Kyle Rittenhouse for a separate shooting.  

"An outside agitator, someone who came in from Illinois with a long rifle," Lt. Gov. Barnes said.

Rittenhouse is accused of killing two protesters Tuesday, with most of the incident also caught on cellphone video.  Meanwhile, additional service members from the National Guard are being called in from Alabama, Michigan and Arizona — all with special crowd control training.

"We're here to preserve public safety and the ability of individuals to exercise their first amendment rights," Major General Paul Knapp said.

This comes as more armed militia groups are expected to arrive in Kenosha Thursday night.

"I would like to disinvite those people running around with long guns for no apparent reason to stay home," Evers said.

Homicide charges filed against Illinois teenager Kyle Rittenhouse in fatal shooting during protests
slideshow

Homicide charges filed against Illinois teenager Kyle Rittenhouse in fatal shooting during protests

A video director for the conservative website The Daily Caller tweeted Wednesday that he had conducted a video interview with the suspected gunman before the shooting and posted a clip in which the armed young man, standing in front of a boarded-up building, said “our job is to protect this business.”

Gov. Evers visits Kenosha, community continues cleanup efforts: 'We'll rise up'
slideshow

Gov. Evers visits Kenosha, community continues cleanup efforts: 'We'll rise up'

Gov. Evers visited Kenosha for the first time Thursday since unrest unfolded after the officer-involved shooting of Jacob Blake.

'No justification:' Rev. Jesse Jackson calls for indictment of Officer Sheskey in shooting of Jacob Blake
slideshow

'No justification:' Rev. Jesse Jackson calls for indictment of Officer Sheskey in shooting of Jacob Blake

Rev. Jesse Jackson and members of the NAACP called for a transparent and unbiased investigation into Sunday's police shooting of Jacob Blake.