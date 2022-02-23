Protecting gun makers from lawsuits; Assembly to vote on bill

article

The state Assembly was poised Wednesday to pass a Republican-authored bill that would limit gun and ammunition manufacturers’ legal liability.

Under the bill, no one could sue gun or ammunition manufacturers for damages relating to the lawful design, marketing or illegal use of their products. People could still sue for breach of contract or death and damages resulting from a defect in a product’s design.

The bill’s supporters include Wisconsin Gun Owners Inc. and the Firearm Industry Trade Association. They contend the bill protects gun rights and the industry from politically motivated and frivolous lawsuits.

Opponents include the Wisconsin Anti-Violence Effort Educational Fund. They argue legislators are pandering to the gun industry.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The bill was introduced in September. The vote Wednesday comes eight days after the families of nine victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting won a $73 million settlement against Remington, which made the rifle that Adam Lanza used to kill 20 first-graders and six educators at the school in 2012. The families argued Remington never should have sold such a dangerous weapon to the public.

Gun rights groups have said the settlement will have little effect on rifle sales and gun makers, who are shielded from liability under federal law.

Assembly approval would send it to the Senate. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers almost certainly will veto the measure if it reaches his desk. Still, Republicans who wrote the bill will be able to tell constituents on the campaign trail this summer that they fought to protect gun rights.