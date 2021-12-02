Prosecutor says gun was 'freely available' to Oxford High School shooter, mulls charges for parents

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald has not yet publicly stated her decision to charge the parents of the Oxford High School shooting suspect but said that their actions went "far beyond negligence".

McDonald told the Associated Press a gun "seems to have been just freely available" to Ethan Crumbley, the 15-year-old charged with killing four classmates and terrorism for the shooting on Tuesday, Nov. 30.

McDonald said charges are still being considered against James and Jennifer Crumbley and, during an update on Thursday, said she expects to have a decision within 24 hours.

MORE STORIES: Oxford High School Shooting Coverage

Ethan was charged as an adult with two dozen crimes on Wednesday. The prosecutor says there are others "who should be held accountable." Investigators say the semi-automatic gun was purchased by Crumbley's father last week.

It's not clear how the high school sophomore was able to get his hands on his father's weapon, but McDonald said they expect to make a decision on charges soon.

Authorities said the suspect walked out of a bathroom in the school with a gun and fire at least 30 shots, hitting 11 people.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff, the 15-year-old suspect met with his parents and school leaders on Monday and Tuesday to discuss "concerning behavior".

Sources told FOX 2 that the Monday meeting was done in regards to one concerning incident while Tuesday's meeting was about a different problem regarding violent drawings. That meeting took place Tuesday morning, shortly before the mass shooting.

We've reached out to the school superintendent, principal, and other school officials regarding the meeting but have not received a response.

Also revealed on Wednesday was that Crumbley recorded a video Monday night before the violence in which he discussed killing students.

The revelation was made by Oakland County Sheriff's Lt. Tim Willis during a court hearing.

Authorities have not revealed a possible motive for the violence.

Advertisement

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.