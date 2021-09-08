Proposed improvements along I-43 in Milwaukee, public meeting set

article

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is hosting an open house-style public involvement meeting to discuss proposed improvements along I-43, from Brown Street to Capitol Drive, in the city of Milwaukee.

Date: Wednesday, September 15

Time: 5-7 p.m.

Place: Carver Park – Outdoor Shelter Area

911 W. Brown Street, Milwaukee

WisDOT staff will be available to discuss the project. For those unable to attend, the meeting materials and exhibits will also be shared online for the public to provide input. Anyone interested in the project is encouraged to review project details, ask questions, and provide comments that will assist WisDOT during the project’s design and construction.

Project Website: https://wisconsindot.gov/Pages/projects/by-region/se/43south/default.aspx

The open house will follow current public health guidance. The meeting location is an outdoor setting that could be impacted by adverse weather conditions. Check the project website to see if inclement weather delays or cancels the meeting.

The meeting facility is wheelchair accessible. If you require an interpreter or translator, you may request one by contacting Jesse Jefferson via the Wisconsin Telecommunications Relay System (dialing 711). To allow for arranging assistance, please call no later than three working days prior to the meeting.